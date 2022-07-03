CM’s diversionary tactics will not work: Cong.

Sudhakaran says ‘re-entry’ of solar scam accused part of the ploy

The “re-entry” of the solar scam accused into the State’s turbulent political scenario is a deliberate attempt by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to divert public attention from the scandalous accusations surrounding himself and his family with regard to the gold smuggling case, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out that the Chief Minister was yet to answer any of the questions raised by the Opposition in the Assembly and that his diversionary tactics would not work anymore.

He said the so-called “bomb attack” on AKG Centre was another drama crafted by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan to divert public attention from the scandals surrounding the Chief Minister, but one that seemed to have backfired because the police had not yet found any leads in the case.

The Chief Minister cannot run away from the pertinent questions raised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and he had the moral responsibility to face the people and answer the questions truthfully, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that the failure of the police to arrest those behind the attack on AKG Centre was quite serious. He said the police was now acting only as per the directives of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The CPI(M), which held Congress responsible for the attack on AKG Centre, just minutes after the incident, had embraced silence now, he said. The CPI(M) and the police were raising baseless allegations against the Congress and the UDF, in their desperate attempt to save the government mired in controversies, Mr. Chandy said.