CMFRI bags two ICAR awards

Report selected as national best for second time in 7 years

The city-based Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has won two national-level awards instituted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

It won the best annual report award (2020) in the category of ICAR large institutes, while Anusree M., a PhD scholar at CMFRI, bagged the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for PG Outstanding Doctoral Thesis Research in Agricultural and Allied Sciences for 2021.

The CMFRI annual report contains key information on the institute’s research activities and outputs. This is the second time in seven years the institute’s annual report has been selected as the national best.

Ms. Anusree’s research works involve developing potential pharmacophores and nutraceuticals with anti-dyslipidemic, anti-diabetic, and anti-hypertensive activities from seaweeds.

The CMFRI was selected for the awards from among 114 institutes in India under the ICAR. The institute had won the Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR institutions award, the highest award of the ICAR, in 2020, says a release.