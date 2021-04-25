CM writes to Yogi seeking medical care for Kappan

Journalist, in custody under UAPA in Mathura, tests positive for COVID

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, seeking his intervention to ensure expert health care for ailing journalist Siddique Kappan presently in custody under UAPA in Mathura.

In a letter to Mr. Adityanath, he said Mr. Kappan who had tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to KVM Hospital, Mathura. Pointing out that he is diabetic and has heart ailments, the letter said he was yet kept chained to his bed.

Mr. Vijayan called for shifting him to another super speciality hospital with modern facilities. “People in general and the media fraternity in particular are anxious about his predicament and human rights,” he said, urging Mr. Adityanath to ensure that he gets medical facilities.

KUWJ campaign

Meanwhile, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has announced a campaign to ensure medical facilities for Mr. Kappan and secure his release. The union will observe a ‘black day’ on Monday and launch a social media campaign.

KUWJ president K.P. Reji and general secretary E.S. Subhash said in a press note that the media fraternity would enlist the support of social, cultural, and political leaders and rights activists for the campaign.

MPs’ appeal to CJI

Eleven MPs wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting steps to shift Mr. Kappan to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment and take up his petition for hearing.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty too wrote to the CJI requesting immediate medical aid for Mr. Kappan. He said Mr. Kappan was being denied even basic human rights.