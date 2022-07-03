CM writes to PM to bring Nemom project back on tracks

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to review the Union Railway Ministry’s decision to abandon the Nemom Coaching Terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram.

The importance of the project included in the 2011-12 Union Budget was highlighted by the Union Railway Minister on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the project in 2019. It was also promised that once the project was completed, the maintenance of the coaches would be completely shifted here, Mr Vijayan said in the letter.

If the project was abandoned, those who had given away the land for the project would also face severe hardships. Stating that the project would provide a big boost to the rail development of Kerala if implemented, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to take necessary steps to bring the project on the tracks, reversing the decision to abandon it.