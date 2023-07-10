CM tweets expressing solidarity with Himachal Pradesh

July 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh where incessant rains has resulted in heavy damage to life and property.

In his tweet addressed to Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mr. Vijayan said, “Kerala stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh as they face the fury of heavy rain and landslides. Our heart goes out to the lives lost and the affected families. Stay strong, Himachal! Together, we will rise above these adversities.”