Kerala CM to launch construction of KTU headquarters

March 04, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the construction of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s administrative block in Vilappilsala on Monday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will also participate.

The government has allocated ₹71 crore in the 2024-25 budget for the development of the administrative complex. The campus will also house academic blocks, auditorium, convention centre, research park, translational research, start-up incubation units, library, workshops, study theatres, technology parks and other facilities.