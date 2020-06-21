Kerala

CM to inaugurate Thiruvathira Njattuvela observance

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Thiruvathira Njattuvela’ and Karshaka Sabhas (farmers’ forums) being organised by the Agriculture Department on Monday.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will preside. The Thiruvathira Njattuvela is the most important of the 27 Njattuvelas that play an important role in the cultivation of crops. The Agriculture Department had published a comprehensive ‘Njattuvela Calendar’ that describes the importance of each Njattuvela and the agricultural practices required for each of them.

This year, the observance of the Thiruvathira Njattuvela is closely linked with the Subhiksha Keralam project of the State government. Farmer meets and Njattuvela markets will be on till July 4, the final day of the Thiruvathira Njattuvela.

