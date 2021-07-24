CM throws open rebuilt Vazhakkad FHC

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday threw open the Family Health Centre (FHC) of Vazhakkad that was rebuilt after the floods of 2018 had ruined it.

The FHC was reconstructed by the UAE-based VPS Healthcare group headed by Shamsheer Vayalil at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Arguably the largest in the country with modern facilities, including an open gymnasium and children’s play area, the FHC was tipped as a model not only for the State but for the entire country.

From ruins, the FHC underwent a complete makeover using modern design and technology developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras.

The FHC in 13,700 sq.ft. has an advanced laboratory and a modern imaging department. It has 15 oxygen concentrators and a stabilisation unit to attend to patients suffering from low oxygen saturation.

The FHC has an emergency room, a mini operation theatre, doctors’ consulting rooms, a nurses’ station, a medical store, a vaccine store, a sample collection centre, vision and dental clinics, a special zone

for mother and child, pregnant women and the elderly. The second floor has a conference hall, apart from administrative offices.

T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, presided over the function. Minister for Health Veena George, Minister for Local Self Government and Excise M.V. Govindan, Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, Opposition Leader V.D.

Satheesan, Parliament Members E.T. Mohammed Basheer, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani and Elamaram Kareem, Lulu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, and Vazhakkad panchayat president Abdurahman Malayil addressed the function conducted partly online.