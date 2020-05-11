Kerala

CM seeks more freedom to alter lockdown curbs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord States more latitude in rationalising the structuring of COVID-19 lockdown regulations to suit local realities and regional epidemic situations.

At a conference with Mr. Modi and Chief Ministers of other States by video link, Mr. Vijayan argued for the resumption of autorickshaw, metro rail, and stage carriage services in urban centres that did not fall in the red zone category. The governments should limit passenger capacity to meet social distancing norms.

The Centre should make pre-flight antibody tests compulsory for non-resident Indians seeking to travel to India. Interstate travel should be subject to restrictions. Railways should insist that those booked on special trains to Kerala should have the entry pass issued by NoRKA. He demanded more special trains to Kerala.

