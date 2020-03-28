CM says do not disrupt newspaper distribution

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that distribution of newspapers was an essential service.

He had come across reports of some residents’ associations and owners of apartments forbidding its distribution. He urged the public not to disrupt newspaper distribution.

Waste disposal

The Chief Minister said waste disposal was an essential service and hence exempted from the lockdown. Mr. Vijayan predicted an increase in demand for essential items during the upcoming Easter and Vishu festival season.

The government was in touch with wholesale dealers in other States to ensure the unimpeded supply of essentials. He urged the people to step up local procurement of vegetables and fruits.

Large swathes of pineapple plantations were ripe for harvest. Nearly 57,000 hectares of vegetables were ready for picking, he said.

He urged persons holding public office and party positions to ensure social distancing at press conferences. Community kitchens in the State fed 52,480 persons on Saturday.