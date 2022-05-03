CM requests PM to bring down airfares

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down the exorbitant airfare to alleviate the distress faced by non-resident Indians, especially Keralites.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, Mr. Vijayan said the substantial hike in airfares on critical domestic and international routes had come as a blow to the expatriates.

The spiralling airfare had upended the vacation plans of many. Moreover, it has also adversely impacted tourism. Given its sizeable diaspora, Kerala is perhaps most hit by the airfare hike. The exorbitant airfare has dissuaded international leisure travellers from flying to Kerala. It is a setback for Kerala's tourism, which is trying to clamber out of the COVID-19 impelled economic downturn.