CM reaches out to invitees

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sprang a surprise to the Minister-designates and the invited guests at the Central Stadium by reaching out to them before the swearing-in ceremony.

The Chief Minister, who arrived with his wife Kamala and grandson Ishan to the venue at around 2.45 p.m, watched the video album Navageethanjali by 52 leading musicians played on the 140-ft giant video wall behind the flower-bedecked podium of the huge pandal. Kerala’s achievements during the rule of various Left front governments since its formation in 1957 was chronicled through the video album directed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar and based on the theme 'Randaamoozham' (second chance).

Singers including K.J. Yesudas, Hariharan, Sankar Mahadevan, Amjad Ali Khan, P. Jayachandran, K.S. Chitra, Sujatha, Shweta and M.G. Sreekumar, besides music composer A. R. Rahman and actor Mohan Lal participated in the programme. The presentation was done by film actor Mammooty.

Around 3.15 p.m. when the album ended, Mr. Vijayan rose from his seat and walked from the first row meeting the Minister-designates, their families, legislators and members of the outgoing Cabinet, religious heads, former Chief Secretaries, top civil, police and Defence officials and media persons.

Subaida, a 60-year-old woman from Kollam, who made headlines after she sold her goats to raise money for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief fund (CMDRF) last year, was among the guests specially invited. She was all smiles on Thursday after witnessing the swearing in function along with the kith and kin.

Mr. Vijayan waved at those in the back rows as he had to rush to receive the Governor who arrived at the venue around 3.25 p.m. for the swearing in.

The shadow of the COVID-induced lockdown and triple lockdown in the capital was reflected in the ceremony. The customary floral bouquet by the Governor to those swearing in was confined to the Chief Minister. LDF workers, family members of Ministers and legislators watched the function on TV. The stadium can accommodate several thousands and in 2016 over 40,000 people had gathered there for the then swearing-in function.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy had issued a special order allowing the conduct of the swearing-in function in the presence of 500 invitees, exempting the event from the triple lockdown restrictions.