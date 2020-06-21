CM opens renovated Moolathara regulator

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the refurbished Moolathara regulator on the Chittur river on Saturday through videoconferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the work on the Chittur-Moolathara right bank canal would start soon. He added that the right bank canal would be constructed with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
Mr. Vijayan said the government was proud to have finished the renovation of the Moolathara regulator in record time.
Drinking water and irrigation issues of Chittur, Alathur and Nemmara Assembly constituencies can be addressed with the opening of the Moolathara regulator, the Chief Minister said.
Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnan Kutty presided over the meeting. Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar was the chief guest. Ramya Haridas, MP; K. Babu, MLA; District Panchayat President K. Santhakumari, former MLA K.A. Chandran, Water Resources Secretary B. Ashok Kumar, and Irrigation Chief Engineer D. Biju spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath