CM: liquor allowed on doctor’s prescription

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said those who could not do without liquor daily would soon have the opportunity to avail themselves of a fixed quota of legal alcohol from the Excise Department.

However, they would have to produce a medical testimonial from a qualified doctor. He said the ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown was creating a host of social problems the State could do without. Suicide tendency was prevalent among those deprived of their daily dose of alcohol.

Mental, physical issues

At least two had committed suicide in the State. Many others developed mental and physical issues. The Excise Department has offered free treatment and board to persons who would willingly seek de-addiction.

The government has asked the department to suggest measures to make legal liquor available in the market without breaking the norms of social distancing necessitated by the need to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.