CM launches second phase of anti-drug campaign

November 14, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government’s interventions to control the flow of drugs are aimed at ensuring a drug-free Kerala for the present and future generations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the second phase of the government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign against drug menace and substance abuse on Monday. The CM’s address was telecast through the Kite Victers educational channel and was screened at all schools and colleges.

He said that the first phase of the campaign, from October 6 to November 1, was successful, but there has been a tendency to not reveal the details of those who have become addicted to drugs by those close to them. He made an appeal to students to inform such instances to higher authorities, and promised to not reveal the details of the informers.

“Students have a key role to play in the second phase of the campaign. Some students know about the ones among them who have become addicted to drugs, but are reluctant to reveal it. But remaining silent on this will only push their friends into more trouble. It is important to put an end to the addiction to save these children. Children should ensure that they share such information with their teachers or other higher authorities. They should also pass on the information about the sale or exchange of drugs in the vicinity of their school to the phone number or e-mail id which was provided earlier,” said Mr.Vijayan.

He said that during the first phase, it was found that a few students were suffering from addiction. However, they were provided with the necessary treatment and awareness without their name becoming public. It is a matter of pride for the government that such students could be brought back to normal life, he said.

Counselling activities will be stepped up along with the enforcement drives. The Vimukthi Mission and the General Education department has prepared ‘Thelivanam Varakkunnavar,’ an awareness booklet against drug addiction, which has to be read in all schools. A ‘goal challenge’ is being organised to make use of the spirit behind the upcoming Football World Cup for the anti-drug campaign, which aims to reach a target of two crore goals through goal challenge events organised at schools, colleges, wards, kudumbashree units and government as well as private institutions.