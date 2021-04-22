CM hints at more restrictions as cases spiral

All party meeting on April 26 to weigh additional measures

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the government might be constrained to impose more restrictions given the upward spiral of COVID-19 cases.

The government has called an all-party meeting via videolink on April 26 to weigh additional measures to retard the virulent second wave of infections.

He said the mask was mandatory even for persons travelling alone in cars. Shops should close by 7.30 p.m. Border facilitation centres would administer RTPCR tests to inter-State travellers. The police would prosecute retail traders who violate the pandemic protocol.

The government has set up a control room in Ernakulam to ensure the welfare of migrant workers. The government has assigned persons with multilingual skills to manage the control room.

Mr. Vijayan said family functions, especially funerals, had turned out to be super spreaders. Hence, the government has formed rapid response teams at the Municipal and Panchayat ward level.

The squads would include teachers, revenue department officials, police officers, volunteers and the elected local body representative.

They would prepare contact lists, monitor social events and conduct household level visits and checks.

The police on Thursday booked 28,606 persons for violating the mask mandate. Kollam district reported the highest number of violations at 4,896.

Mr. Vijayan said the police should ensure there was no crowding in vaccination centres. They should allow only those who have booked the slots in advance into the centres.

The government would conduct Thrissur Pooram as per COVID-19 protocol. It would not allow gatherings. The temple authorities would observe the rituals. The managements have cancelled the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam temple festival. The Pavaratty Church festival has also been called off.