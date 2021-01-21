CM flays transfer of airport

‘Move by BJP government amounts to violation of federal principles’

The Centre’s decision to transfer the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Airports Ltd. drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the petition filed by the State government was pending before the Supreme Court. However, the Centre had opted to ignore it and go ahead with its decision. He termed the BJP government move unsound and irresponsible and said it amounted to a violation of the federal principles.

In normal circumstances, a government would have waited for a decision from the court, Mr. Vijayan said.

Urging the Centre to rethink its decision, the Chief Minister said it was obvious that airport development would not move forward even an inch if the facility was privatised. The State government had, on multiple occasions, requested the Centre to entrust the management of the airport to the State. However, the Centre had chosen to ignore the State’s request, he said.

He accused the Centre of attempting to create a monopoly in the sector.

The matter came up in the Assembly on Wednesday on the heels of the Airports Authority of India inking the concession agreement with Adani Airports Ltd. for the operation, management and development of the airport for 50 years.

Kannur airport

Replying to a related question, Mr. Vijayan urged the Centre and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to facilitate further development of Kannur International Airport Ltd. Their cooperation was essential for airport development, but it did not appear to be forthcoming, he said.