CM flags violation of COVID-19 protocols

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flagged violation of the COVID-19 protocols all around by the public as one of the primary reasons for the disease flaring across the State.

He expressed his displeasure over the fact that even people’s representatives, who are supposed to lead containment activities in the community, being lax about maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowded mass gatherings. His comments came in the wake of seven Corporation councillors in Thiruvananthapuram testing positive.

Mr. Vijayan claimed the State had admirably managed the first stage (January-February) and second phase (March-May) of transmission. The third phase, which began on May 4, has been testing the State’s capacity and resources in a major way.