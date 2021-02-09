CM directs CPI(M) leadership to solve inner-party issues

Pinarayi attends Alappuzha district secretariat to review poll peparedness

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has started gearing up for the Assembly polls in the district.

A meeting of the CPI(M) district secretariat attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reviewed the poll preparations. Sources said that Mr. Vijayan, citing the recent rumblings in the party, had issued stern warnings to those stepping out of the line. He has given instructions to avoid controversies and called for collective decisions.

In December, the displeasure in the CPI(M) over the party’s choice of Alappuzha municipal chairperson came out in the open with a section of party workers staging a protest march in Alappuzha town. It is also facing infighting in Kayamkulam and Aroor. Despite a good show in the local body polls, Mr. Vijayan reportedly pointed out the party’s failure in certain pockets. He asked the party district leadership to make effective interventions to resolve issues in Aroor, where the party tasted defeat in the Assembly bypoll in 2019.

Citing the rise of BJP in some parts of the district, he called the party cadres to do enough grassroots work to regain the lost ground in Mavelikara, Chengannur and other parts of the district in the local body polls.