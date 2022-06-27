CM denies collusion between police officers, gold case accused

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he has no knowledge of any collusion between senior police officers and the accused in the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. He, however, vowed stringent action against any officer found to have any involvement.

Responding to questions raised in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said that it was up to the Customs to probe the alleged role of middlemen who purportedly deterred the prime accused, Swapna Suresh, from making any fresh revelations in the case.

While the gold smuggling case was being investigated by the Customs, the Kerala Police have registered two cases on the basis of complaints by K.T. Jaleel, MLA, at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader C.P. Pramod at the Kasaba police station in Palakkad following the statements made by the prime accused, Mr. Vijayan said, adding that a special investigation team supervised by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) had been formed for the probe.