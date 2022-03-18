Climate change necessitates in-situ seed conservation: scientist

With climate change posing a serious challenge to biodiversity, all living organisms need either adaptation or annihilation, V. Shakeela, Director, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), has said.

Handling a session on ‘Mainstreaming agrobiodiversity in changing climatic conditions and pandemic situations’ here on Friday. Dr. Shakeela said in-situ conservation of seeds was the need of the hour, since farmers were experimenting with seeds in the modifying climatic conditions, and it would be the best of seeds.

The programme was organised in connection with the sixth Wayanad Seed Fest, a community event being organised by the Community Agro-Biodiversity Centre of the foundation, in association with Seed Care, an organisation of traditional rice farmers, to assess seed diversity in the district.

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar inaugurated the programmes.

A book titled “Karshika Vijayagadhakal”, written jointly by Joseph John, Scientist, MSSRF, and Dr. N. Anil Kumar, senior director, MSSRF, showcasing the success stories of farmers in Wayanad, was also released on the occasion.

T. Siddique, MLA, Dr. Anil Kumar, Dr. A. Sabu, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Kannur University, and Jisha Vadakumpadan, Assistant General Manager, NABARD. spoke.