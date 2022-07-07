Class 1 admissions in Kerala schools dip this year

Decline of 37,522 across government and aided sectors as per sixth working day headcount

Decline of 37,522 across government and aided sectors as per sixth working day headcount

The number of students who have taken admission to Class 1 in schools in the State has fallen by 45,573 this year. The dip is seen across government, aided, and unaided sectors. In the government and aided sectors alone, there has been a fall in numbers by 37,522.

Last year, the number of students who had taken admission to Class 1 was 3,48,741. This came down to 3,03,168 this academic year. While the admissions to Class 1 in government schools declined by 15,380, in aided schools it was less by 22,142 as compared to the previous academic year. The new admissions to Class 1 in unaided schools also declined by 8,051.

Similar trend

The total number of students in schools (from Class 1 to 10) too shows a similar trend. From 38,77,914 students last year, the total strength has slipped to 38,32,395, a gap of 45,519. Of the total number of students this year, 12,73,014 were in the government sector, 22,26,349 in aided, and 3,33,032 in recognised unaided schools.

The government has been claiming that student enrolments in the State have been on the rise since the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission was launched. As per the Economic Review 2021, the total number of new students in the past five years was 8.91 lakh.

In the 2021-22 academic year, there was a record increase of 28,482 children in Class 1 in government and aided sector as compared to the year before, indicating a preference for State schools during COVID-19.

Reasons unclear

Though the reasons for the decline in Class 1 admissions this year have not been made clear by the government, it says that in Classes 2 to 10, there was an increase of 44,915 students in government schools, and 75,055 in aided schools, taking the total increase to 1,19,970, as per the sixth working day headcount in schools this year.

In class 2, the numbers were up by 6,870, in Class 3 by 9,006, in Class 4 by 10,245, in Class 5 by 32,545, in Class 6 by 13,423, in Class 7 by 10,190, in Class 8 by 28,791, in Class 9 by 8,009, and in Class 10 by 891.

Of the students who took fresh admissions this year, 24% were from recognised unaided schools and the remaining from other syllabi.

Though a headcount of students is taken on the sixth working day after schools reopen on June 1, the figures had not been made public till they were released in the Assembly recently.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said more programmes would be rolled out to improve academic excellence.