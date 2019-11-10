Clarify on reservation policy, NSS tells government

Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair here on Sunday urged the State government to clear the ambiguity surrounding the implementation of 10% reservation for economically backward sections among the non-reservation communities in recruitment by the Devaswom Recruitment Board (DRB).

In a statement, Mr. Nair pointed out that despite claims by the DRB that the new reservation policy had already been implemented, confusion still prevailed over its legal validity. “As per the clauses during the formation of DRB, 32% was the quota of reservation and the remaining 68% was marked as general category. Later, a meeting of the State Cabinet held on November 15, 2017 announced an additional 10% reservation in DRB recruitment on the basis of economic status. Though its implementation required amendment of rules, it is learnt the government has not published any order to this effect till date” he said.

“The doubts over the legal validity of this policy assume importance against the backdrop of a statement that the implementation of reservation on the basis of economic status was against rules,” he added.