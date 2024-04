April 17, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The success of the Kerala State Civil Service Academy in this year’s Civil Services Examinations is a matter of pride for the State Higher Education department, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said. The academy achieved record results this time with its 54 candidates clearing the examinations. The Minister congratulated the successful candidates, including P.K. Sidharth Ramkumar from Ernakulam who secured the fourth rank in the examinations.