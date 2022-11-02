City circular service, KSRTC’s Grama Vandi’, win national recognition

The city circular service of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won the national ‘Commentation Award in Urban Transport’ in the category of ‘City with the best Public Transport System’.

The ‘Grama Vandi’ launched by the KSRTC, in association with local self-government institutions in the State, also won the Award of Excellence in Urban Transport.

Projects designed to strengthen public transport in all urban areas of India were considered for the awards instituted by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The awards would be presented by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the presence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference to be held in Kochi on November 6, said a release issued by the KSRTC here on Wednesday.