Circle Inspector detained following complaint of gang rape

He was taken into custody from the station with the permission of senior police officers; rape survivor files complaint against CI, five others

The Thrikkakkara police on Sunday took into custody a Circle Inspector from the Beypore coastal police station in connection with a gang rape case. The suspect, P.R. Sunu, was detained after the police higher-ups granted special permission.

According to police sources, the inspector is suspected of being involved in two other sexual assault cases. The latest incident, in which the complainant accused him of rape along with five other persons, occurred nearly seven months ago. She filed a petition with the Thrikkakkara police last Friday.

The police initiated measures against the officer secretly so as to prevent his escape. When the investigation team reached the police station in the morning to secure his custody, many of his co-workers were bewildered.

The promotion of the officer to the rank of Circle Inspector nearly two years ago had courted controversy as he had been an accused in two other sexual assault cases. In one of the cases, he was remanded in judicial custody. Until very recently, he was working in various police stations in Ernakulam district.

A clear message

“The legal action has sent a clear message that no one in the department will be protected if they are involved in criminal cases. The detention was made on the basis of clear evidence,” said a police officer associated with the probe. Further department-level actions would be recommended against him on completion of the investigation, he added.

According to the complainant, who is a homemaker, the gang rape occurred at her house in Thrikkakkara. The accused raped her when her husband was in jail following his conviction in an employment fraud, she alleged. She claimed she lodged complaint belatedly for fear of vengeance by the police officer.