Cinematic dance turns Kalolsavam’s hit item

Thrissur district team that won the first prize in cinematic dance at the State Revenue Kalolsavam being held in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The event entered its second day on Saturday

Cinematic dance was the hit number on the second day of the State Revenue Kalolsavam on Saturday.

Viewers joined the dancers when they rocked the stage with rhythmic movements accompanied with fast music. The main venue of the Thekkinkadu maidan remained packed.

In the neck-and-neck competition participated by 13 teams, Thrissur team led by Romi Chandramohan, who also won first prize in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, won the first prize in cinematic dance event. There were seven members in the team.

Instrumental music events were another section that attracted huge crowds. M.R. Sunil, employee of the Mallappally Taluk in Pathanamthitta, won the first prize. M. Manoj of Thiruvananthapuram headquarters won first prize in Mrudangam. C.K. Vikesh of Kannur district secured top in Tabla competition. Sanal Kumar of Kottayam district won first prize in violin (Carnatic). Satheesan P.V. of Wayanad district became top in violin (Western).