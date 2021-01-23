Kerala

Church jubilee

The silver jubilee celebrations of Rev. Dr. Robert Hermon Memorial CSI Church at Tirur will begin on Sunday. Bishop of Malabar Diocese, Royce Manoj Victor, will inaugurate the celebrations. He will also lead a Holy Communion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 1:54:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/church-jubilee/article33639439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY