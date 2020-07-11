Chillies bring comfort to Kanamala’s farmers

Vast stretches of rubber plantations at Kanamala, a village in the forest fringes in the east of Kottayam, are giving way to neat rows of chilli saplings these days.

Once known for its fruit and vegetable plantations, Kanamala’s current hot favourite is bird’s eye chillies, called Kanthari in Malayalam. The weekly production in the village touches 150 kg.

Kanthari Viplavam, a project initiated by the Kanamala Service Cooperative Bank, is now reaping rich dividends. Around 500 farmers, pooled into about 20 farming clubs are cultivating varieties of Kanthari. The chilli saplings continue to make their way to more homesteads and plantations.

At ₹250 a kg

During a meeting of farmers convened in February this year, the bank announced a scheme to procure Kanthari crop at a fixed price of ₹250 a kg. The declaration, according to Binoy Jose, its president, was aimed at offering an alternative to the farmers in distress.

Since around 60% of the village is near the Sabarimala forests, wild animals ravaging vegetable and fruit crops has become a common occurrence here. Also, natural rubber, the mainstay of farmers here for decades, has been witnessing a steep price fall.

“The guarantee of a fixed price and market proved to be a game-changer. As against the initial plan of procuring chilli every two weeks to be sold locally, we now have agreements with the exporters for bulk purchase,” Mr. Jose said.

‘Kanamala Kanthari’

Besides procuring chillies, the bank also offers to provide interest-free loans and help lease out farmlands to those interested in cultivating Kanthari. “The objective is to make Kanamala synonymous with Kanthari as pineapple is with Vazhakkulam,” he added.

Babu Abraham Inchiyil, a 54-year-old farmer who recently replaced the cocoa trees in his farm with varieties of Kanthari, said fruit farming was no longer a viable proposition because of crop-raiding wild animals. “Hence we decided to switch to chillies,” he said.

Buoyed by the response, the bank now proposes to diversify the scheme to cover honey and livestock farmers as well.