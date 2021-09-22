Children’s Science Congress webinar on Friday

National-level event in December

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will organise a webinar for students aged between 10 and 17 years, their parents, and teachers ahead of the 29th National Children’s Science Congress. The webinar will be at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The science congress will provide a chance for the students to present their studies and innovations in biology, maths, social science and environmental science. Projects can be prepared either alone or by a team of two. There will be competitions at junior and senior levels. There will be special consideration for differently abled students.

Organisers said the event would be held online this year too. The main theme of this year’s National Children’s Science Congress is ‘science for sustainable living’.

Students can present papers on sub themes such as ‘ecosystem for sustainable living’, ‘appropriate technology for sustainable living’, ‘social innovation for sustainable living’, ‘design, development and modelling for sustainable living’, and ‘traditional knowledge system for sustainable living’.

National Children’s Science Congress district coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said here on Wednesday that the district-level competition would take place in November and that the State-level in December first week. The national-level event would be held in the last week of December.

For details, respective educational district coordinators can be contacted. Palakkad educational district coordinator can be reached at 9446961852, Ottapalam educational district coordinator at 9746472004, and Mannarkkad educational district coordinator at 9497351020.

Mr. Guruvayurappan can be contacted at 9447700321.