Children’s PM, President selected

Amrithasree V. Pillai, a class 4 student of Government Model Upper Primary School, Pullad, Pathanamthitta, has been selected the Children’s Prime Minister, and Thameem Ihsan, a class 7 student of Government Upper Primary School, Kulathupuzha, Kollam, the President for the Children’s Day celebrations to be organised in the capital by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. The selection was held at the State-level this time from students who appeared for the elocution competition in the lower and upper primary categories at the Varnotsavam arts festivalthat is under way in the city.

They were selected following an interview by a screening committee. Besides the Prime Minister and the President, a Children’s Speaker and two students who will deliver the welcome address and vote of thanks were also selected.

Josna Joseph, a class 7 student of St. Theresa’s High School, Manappuram, Alappuzha, is the Speaker. Liyos M.V. of SDM Lower Primary School, Kalpetta, Wayanad, will deliver the welcome address and S. Nanma of Holy Angels’s Convent, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, the vote of thanks.