Kerala

Childline rescues 5-year-old girl

The Kasaragod Childline on Thursday rescued a five-year-old girl who was brutally beaten allegedly by her mother at Valiyaparamba grama panchayat here. Anganwadi workers had noticed that the child’s face and legs had bruises and swelling. The workers took the child to a private hospital in Cheravathur, and she was later shifted to the Trikaripur taluk hospital. The workers also informed the Childline about the incident.

The child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and later shifted to the Child Care Center.

