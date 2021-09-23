Kerala

Child sex abuse victim found hanging in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala

In a case of suspected suicide, a 16-year-old victim of a child sex abuse case was found dead at her house at Konni in Pathanamthitta on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Pramadam, was found hanging from the ceiling inside the house around 8 a.m . The incident took place when the victim's father, a rubber tapper, had gone on for work.

According to the police, the girl had been subjected to abuse by one of her neighbours, who landed in police custody a couple of months ago. Following the incident, she was also subjected to counselling by the police. The accused, meanwhile, is yet to be released from jail.

Unnatural death case

On an alert, the Konni police rushed to the spot and carried out inquest proceedings. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

Officials said the deceased had been living with her father and grandmother. The police was planning to shift her to a rescue home.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha — 1056)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 7:17:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/child-sex-abuse-victim-found-hanging-in-pathanamthitta-district-of-kerala/article36633145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY