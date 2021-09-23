Child sex abuse victim found hanging in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala

Police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide. The girl was subjected to abuse by one of her neighbours, who landed in police custody a couple of months ago

In a case of suspected suicide, a 16-year-old victim of a child sex abuse case was found dead at her house at Konni in Pathanamthitta on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Pramadam, was found hanging from the ceiling inside the house around 8 a.m . The incident took place when the victim's father, a rubber tapper, had gone on for work.

According to the police, the girl had been subjected to abuse by one of her neighbours, who landed in police custody a couple of months ago. Following the incident, she was also subjected to counselling by the police. The accused, meanwhile, is yet to be released from jail.

Unnatural death case

On an alert, the Konni police rushed to the spot and carried out inquest proceedings. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

Officials said the deceased had been living with her father and grandmother. The police was planning to shift her to a rescue home.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha — 1056)