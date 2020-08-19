Kerala

Child falls into bucket, dies

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a bucket full of water in Kannur district on Tuesday.

The deceased child was identified as Yashwin, the son of Jitesh and Jincy, of Meethalepunnadu in Iritty.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, the boy failed to respond to the treatment and died.

