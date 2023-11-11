Chief Secretary-led high-level steering committee formed for World Bank-aided KERA project in agriculture sector

November 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has constituted a high-level steering committee (HLSC) and two planning and decision-making panels for the smooth implementation of the World Bank-assisted Kerala Climate Resilient Agri Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) project.

Headed by the Chief Secretary, the HLSC has as its members the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Principal Secretary of the departments of Finance, Water Resources and Industries, the secretaries for law and electronics and IT and the Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University.

A project executive committee chaired by the APC/Secretary, Agriculture department has been constituted under the HLSC. The overall responsibility for implementation of the project will rest with the project executive committee, a November 3 State government order on the formation of the panels said.

A project management unit (PMU), headed by a project director, also has been formed for the implementation of KERA. It will be in charge of the day-to-day management of the project and monitoring the physical and financial progress.

The Centre had approved the State government proposal for KERA in October 2022. The World Bank-assisted project in the agriculture sector, designed for a period of five years, is aimed at enhancing resilience to climate change and natural disasters, including disease outbreaks and pandemics. Developing and modernising the ecosystem for agro-based value chain systems to ensure a seamless transition among various sectors of the agro economy is also targeted under it.

The total outlay of the project is $285 million, out of which the World Bank loan accounts for an estimated $200 million and the estimated State share, $85 million.