Chidambaram slams Muraleedharan for ‘Covidiot’ remark against CM

CPI(M) says Union Minister has lowered the esteem of his office

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly referring to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "Covidiot".

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: “Central Minister V. Muraleedharan is reported to have described CM, Kerala as a "Covidiot". Shocking.”

Mr. Muraleedharan had sparked off a controversy on Thursday by accusing Mr. Vijayan of wilfully disregarding COVID-19 protocol and endangering public safety. He alleged the Chief Minister had concealed his medical condition to campaign in the Assembly polls.

Mr. Vijayan, who routinely sermonised on observing COVID-19 protocol, had infringed them. The Chief Minister was a "Covidiot" to break the protocol, Mr. Muraleedharan had allegedly said. Later on Friday, the Union Minister said he would not retract the criticism against Mr. Vijayan.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said Mr. Muraleedharan had lowered the esteem of his office by spewing invective against Mr. Vijayan. His language was unacceptable. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should rein in Mr. Muraleedharan.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the CPI(M) had singled out Mr. Muraleedharan for criticism to hide the Chief Minister's flaws and LDF's shortcomings.