Chetana award for S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

Eminent singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has been selected for the Chetana Silver Jubilee National Award. The award carries a cash prize of ₹ one lakh and a citation.

Oscar winning Sound Engineer Resul Pookutty won the National Audio Excellence Award instituted in memory of Fr. Paul Alengattukaran, the founder of the Chetana Sound Studio. The award carries a prize of ₹50,000 and a citation.

Young talents

The Chetana award will also honour seven young talents in the arts-culture and media sectors with Yuva Chetana Awards.

The winners are: Sreejith Vellattanjur (Ghatam); Ratnasree Aiyer (Tabala); B.K. Shafeequddin (Bharatanatyam); Robin Thomas (Piano); Sarat Mohan (Sound mixing) ; R.J. Neena (Media) and Sebi Jose Challissery (cinema). The awards carry ₹10,000 as prize money and citation each.

The award will also be given to film theatre with best sound technology.

The valedictory of the silver jubilee celebrations of Chetana group of institutions, which functions in art-culture and media sectors, will be held at Devamatha School Ground, here on November 17.

The awards will be presented in the function.

A get-together of art and cultural organisations of Thrissur will be held at Kerala Sahitya Akademi Hall on November 3 as part of the jubilee celebrations.