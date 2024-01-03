Chess training for differently abled

January 03, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The district administration has devised a recreational programme for the differently abled in association with the District Sports Council. District Collector V.R. Vinod, who heads the programme, said that the scheme would bring about a positive change to the monotonous life of those destined to spend their time in wheelchairs.

He said the programme would help to bring out intellectual, artistic, sporting skills of the differently abled. “The differently abled should not be confined to homes. We will help them engage in activities and amusements of their choice,” said Mr. Vinod.

The project would aim at empowering the differently abled by helping them reach mainstream through intensive training in different skills. It will also help them acquire jobs using IT.

They will be given coaching in chess in the initial phase. Chess training will be imparted with the help of the collective of chess players in the district. Chess training will begin soon in six centres in the district, said the Collector.

The district level chess coaching will begin at Fatima Mata Higher Secondary School, Tirur, on Sunday morning. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the programme.

The District Collector will inaugurate a training camp by the Ila Foundation at Kuttippuram at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. The training at Malappuram and Perinthalmanna will be held on January 13 at Manjeri and Nilambur on January 14.

Voluntary chess trainers will visit the differently abled people at their homes twice a week will spend time with them. Officials said that the programme would be free for the beneficiaries.

Mr. Vinod said that those differently abled wishing to acquire training and are in need of transportation should register themselves with the Sports Council in advance. The Sports Council can be contacted at 7012835273.