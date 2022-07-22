Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches capital

The torch relay for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 reached the State capital on Friday.

Transport Minister Antony Raju received the torch from District Collector Navjot Khosa. Earlier, grand master Vishnu Prasanna handed over the torch to Dr. Khosa. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the torch relay would help to popularise the game among citizens. He added that it was a matter of pride for India to host the Chess Olympiad during the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Representatives of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chess Association, Kerala, Sports Kerala Foundation, Lakshmi Bai National College for Physical Education, and National Service Scheme, were present on the occasion. Later in an exhibition game, 20 students matched their skills against Grand master Vishnu Prasanna and national champion Gautam Krishhna.

From Thiruvananthapuram, the torch will be taken to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by air. The relay that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 19 will cover 76 cities in the country.