Chennithala seeks clarification on D.Litt. denial to President

‘Governor’s tiff with govt. only tip of the iceberg’

Alleging that the University of Kerala has refused to award an honourary doctorate degree to President Ram Nath Kovind, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Governor’s recent revelation about the conflict between himself and the State government has exposed only the tip of the iceberg.

“According to the Governor, he has revealed only very few things to the public and there are even disputes over issues affecting the dignity of the nation. Did the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, direct the Vice Chancellor of the university to take steps to award the Honorary D.Litt. to the President of India? Did the Vice Chancellor reject the proposal following government intervention?” Mr. Chennithala asked, demanding clarity in the matter.

He asked if the Vice Chancellor had sought the opinion of the government instead of presenting it before the Syndicate. Mr. Chennithala wanted to know whether the Vice Chancellor of Kalady Sanskrit University, who resigned last month, had submitted a decision to award honorary D.Litt. to three persons before the Governor for his approval?

“If so, when was the list submitted and who are the three persons on the list? This list has not yet been approved by the Governor,” he said.