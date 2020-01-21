Kerala

Chennithala moves Governor against LSGI Bill

more-in

Move to delimit local body wards

Leader of the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday petitioned the Governor against the State government’s move to redetermine the boundaries of wards in local self-government institutions (LSGIs) by suitably amending the Kerala Panchayati Raj and Kerala Municipality Acts in the budget session of the Assembly.

Mr. Chennithala had earlier questioned the timing of the move in the run-up to local body elections this year. His third letter to Mr. Khan on the subject came against the backdrop of a fraught dispute between the Governor and the government on issuing an Ordinance in this regard.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 11:32:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/chennithala-moves-governor-against-lsgi-bill/article30618957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY