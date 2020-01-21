Chennithala moves Governor against LSGI Bill

Leader of the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday petitioned the Governor against the State government’s move to redetermine the boundaries of wards in local self-government institutions (LSGIs) by suitably amending the Kerala Panchayati Raj and Kerala Municipality Acts in the budget session of the Assembly.
Mr. Chennithala had earlier questioned the timing of the move in the run-up to local body elections this year. His third letter to Mr. Khan on the subject came against the backdrop of a fraught dispute between the Governor and the government on issuing an Ordinance in this regard.
