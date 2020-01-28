Chennithala flays Modi, Pinarayi regimes

Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, said on Tuesday that while the Modi government at the Centre was pursuing an agenda of dividing people on the basis of caste and creed, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the State was indulging in corrupt activities.

He was addressing the inauguration of “Sahana Samara March”' organised by the District Congress Committee led by Satheesan Pacheni against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the policies of the Central and State Governments, at Mahe near here. Mr. Chennithala said that there had never been a situation like this in Kerala before. Not just unemployment, but also starvation was on the rise in the State. Kerala was deteriorating to the point where children needed to eat the soil, he said.

Mr. Chennithaa said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was a scam. He said that only ₹2,000 crore had been spent in the past out of the ₹50,000-crore project.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee member V. Radhakrishnan presided over the function. K. Sudhakaran, K. Muraleedharan, MPs; K.C. Joseph, Sunny Joseph, MLAs, and other Congress leaders participated in the event.