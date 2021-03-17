Chennithala alleges fake voters on electoral roll

Special Correspondent
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday raised the allegation of voter identity fraud.
In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Mr. Chennithala said a 61-year-old woman in the Uduma constituency in Kasaragod had come into possession of at least five voter identity cards. She could use the cards to vote multiple times. The photograph on the cards was the same. However, the names and addresses differed slightly.
Mr. Chennithala said Congress workers saw a similar pattern in all 140 constituencies in Kerala. There seemed to be a conspiracy at the government's apex level to create fake voters to swing the election in favour of the ruling front illegally.
He alleged that Congress workers had stumbled upon 4,506 fake voters in the Kazhakuttam constituency. The number of fake voters for Kollam was 2,534, Thrikkaripur (1,436), Koyilandy (4,611), Nadapuram (6,171), Koothuparambu (3,525) and Ambalapuzha (4,750).
Mr. Chennithala said he suspected the active connivance of officials responsible for preparing the electoral list. They owed allegiance to the ruling front.
In the past, fraudsters had used the electoral identity cards of dead persons or those not at home for bogus voting. Now, the method of operation has changed. The same voter is accorded a multiple set of voter identity cards.
Mr. Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the allegation. He said fake voters should be removed from the electoral roll before the voting day.
