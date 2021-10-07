Chennithala abstains from programme at Pilicode

Following clash between Congress workers

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday abstained from the inauguration of the district-level celebrations as part of the 75th anniversary of Independence, organised by Samskara Kasaragod district committee, after a clash broke out between Congress workers at Pilicode here.

Workers led by Congress constituency president staged a protest alleging that the programme was an attempt to form a Chennithala group and a section of leaders was playing groupism in the party.

A group of protesters stopped the vehicle of former MLA K.V. Kunhikannan and former District Congress Committee president Hakeem Kunnil. There was also an attempt to attack them. Following this both returned from the scene. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chennithala, who was scheduled to attend the event at Pilicode at 2 p.m., decided to cancel the programme.