Chemotherapy facility in 25 government hospitals in Kerala

Chemotherapy facilities are now available in 25 government hospitals in Kerala, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George on Monday said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, the government had arranged follow-up care for cancer in select hospitals. Through screenings done in these hospitals, 4,972 new patients with cancer were detected and treated. These hospitals are being expanded to provide chemotherapy treatment as well.

In the selected 25 hospitals, follow-up cancer care is possible because of the cooperation and support extended by medical colleges, Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery and Cochin Cancer Centre.

For all new patients, treatment will be initiated at the tertiary care centres only. It is only for follow-up care that the other hospitals may be approached.

Government hospitals are being equipped with providing cancer screening, ancillary services, medicines and palliative care services.