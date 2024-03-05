GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chased by wild boar, woman falls into well

March 05, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman, Elizabeth from Paruthipara, Adoor, was rescued from a 50-ft-deep well after a 22-hour ordeal. The incident unfolded on Monday around 4 p.m. when Elizabeth, attempting to escape a wild boar, fell into the well located near her residence.

The refuge she had sought on the wooden planks that covered the well soon gave way, leading to her disappearance. Her family and villagers initiated a search on Monday, unaware of the dire situation. It wasn’t until 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday that Elizabeth’s distressed cries were heard by her family members.

Elizabeth’s family attempted a rescue but faced difficulties due to the well’s significant depth. Urgently seeking assistance, they called upon the Adoor Fire and Rescue Services team. Officers Ajikumar and Abhilash led the swift response, successfully executing a daring rescue operation.

After more than 22 hours in the well, Elizabeth was safely extracted using a net. Though tired, she emerged unharmed. She was rushed to Adoor Taluk Hospital and is under observation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.