Charity services mark Mani’s death anniversary

Amidst restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the first death anniversary of Kerala Congress (M) founding chairman K.M. Mani was observed here on Thursday.

In the morning, Kuttiyamma, wife of the late leader, along with their son Jose K. Mani, MP, and other family members paid homage to Mani at the cemetery of the St. Thomas Cathedral in Pala. Despite the directions, several party workers, including top KC(M) leaders Thomas Chazhikadan, MP; Roshy Augustine, MLA; and N Jayaraj, MLA; turned up at the cemetery and offered prayers.

In line with a decision by the party leadership to suspend all official programmes to mark the death anniversary and observe the day through charity services, KC(M) workers sponsored the cost of food preparation in 500 community kitchens across the State during the day. Similarly, cooperative institutions run by the KC(M) leadership distributed emergency relief of ₹1,000 each for bed-ridden patients from poor families.

The KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani had originally planned to observe the first death anniversary in an elaborate manner, which also included a public function in Kottayam on April 29. The programme, however, had to be postponed due to the restrictions.

Meanwhile, dissident KC(M) leader P.J. Joseph too visited Mr. Mani’s cemetery here during the day and laid a floral wreath. Mr. Joseph was accompanied by Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joseph recalled the immense contributions made by Mr. Mani to ensure the welfare of people in the lower strata of society.