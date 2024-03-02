GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chargesheet submitted in case against Suresh Gopi

March 02, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadakkavu police in Kozhikode have submitted a chargesheet against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gopi in a case related to his alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist in the city in October 2023.

Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (deliberately outraging the modesty of a woman) and those under Section 119 (a) of the Kerala Police Act (performing sexual gestures or acts in public places degrading the dignity of women) have been invoked in the chargesheet submitted by Binu Mohan, Sub-inspector of police, at the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court, Kozhikode.

The chargesheet relies on the statements of the complainant and those of 27 eyewitnesses.

It was on October 27, 2023 that the incident leading to the legal action took place at a hotel in Kozhikode city during a media interaction. 

Proceedings related to the case are expected to be held at the Sessions Court as the provisions entail a sentence of up to five years in jail. The chargesheet was examined by Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal before submitting to the court.

