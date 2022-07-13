Chargesheet filed in Sreenivasan murder case

1,607-page record has 26 accused

The police team investigating the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) physical trainer A. Sreenivasan filed the chargesheet in the case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday.

The 1,607-page chargesheet has 26 accused. The police arrested 25 of them, and efforts were on to bring back the remaining accused who had left the country after the murder.

There are 279 witnesses in the case. As many as 293 documents and 282 pieces of evidence were produced along with the chargesheet.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death by a gang while he was sitting in his shop at Melamuri on April 16. The murder was in apparent revenge for the killing of SDPI worker A. Mohammed Subair at Elappully the previous day.

The attackers had come on three bikes to Sreenivasan’s shop. The police said the conspiracy to murder Sreenivasan was made near the General Hospital mortuary where the body of Subair had been kept on the night of April 15.

There were 10 deep wounds on the body of Sreenivasan.