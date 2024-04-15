Charges framed against accused in murder case

April 15, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII framed the charges against the accused in the murder case of Nedumangad native Vineetha in a private nursery in Ambalamukku two years ago on Monday.

The accused, Rajendran of Tamil Nadu, had been charged for offences under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (dacoity) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Following the insistence of the prosecution, the court permitted the framing of the additional charge of Section 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code.

With the accused pleading not guilty, judge Prasun Mohan has posted the case for May 2 to finalise the date of commencement of the trial.

The prosecution led by special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen has presented a list of 118 witnesses, 158 exhibits and 75 material objects for the trial.